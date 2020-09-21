FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) Lowered to Sell at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital cut shares of FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FHNIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised FirstRand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Investec upgraded FirstRand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get FirstRand alerts:

FHNIY opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34. FirstRand has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $9.35.

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. It operates through four segments: TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia. The company offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones and smart phones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel and equipment; and household items and furniture under 29 brands.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.