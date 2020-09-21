FLO (FLO) Market Cap Achieves $5.16 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $22,896.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000134 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.