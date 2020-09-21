Flowchain One Day Volume Reaches $2,907.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,907.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00013213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042475 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.73 or 0.04395510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

