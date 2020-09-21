FNB Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.96 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $13.06 million and $1.96 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00240430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00089054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.01414047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00219272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000706 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,193,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

