Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of FBIO opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

