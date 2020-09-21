Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FAIIU) Quiet Period Will End on September 21st

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FAIIU) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 21st. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FAIIU opened at $10.36 on Monday.

