Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $87,736.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $340,687.87 and $87,736.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00043966 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.04430774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00057086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034403 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,816,525 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

