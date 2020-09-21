Frontier 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.99 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00004614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded flat against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $4.73 million and $5.99 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00240925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.01414275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00219141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,750 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

