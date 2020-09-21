FS Development Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:FSDC)

FS Development’s (NASDAQ:FSDC) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 21st. FS Development had issued 10,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $105,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
FS Development stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. FS Development has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.30.
FS Development Company Profile
