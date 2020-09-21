FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $355.89 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00034429 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044520 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.01 or 0.04426790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

