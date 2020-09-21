FunFair Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 9% against the US dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $358,187.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, C2CX and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00240075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.01408047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00216124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000707 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Livecoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC, C2CX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.