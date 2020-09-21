GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.23.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $139.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.94. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 99,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

