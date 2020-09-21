GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Tops $524,848.23

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One GAMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, GAMB has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $524,848.23 and $1,705.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044421 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.04435004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009120 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034411 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,156,999,990 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

