GAPS Market Cap Achieves $3.49 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003185 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $139,594.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00042991 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,999.54 or 1.00363470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001797 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00178881 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

