Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

NYSE GTX traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 413,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,022. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 581,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 111.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 346,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 182,916 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

