GCN Coin Achieves Market Cap of $56,140.79 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $56,140.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00429761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000385 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.