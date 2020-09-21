GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. Deutsche Bank cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in GDS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of GDS by 31.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 12.5% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. 24,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -177.48 and a beta of 1.30. GDS has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

