GeoDB Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $206,550.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04403325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034346 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.