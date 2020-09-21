Gexan (GEX) Achieves Market Cap of $5,431.04

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market capitalization of $5,431.04 and $42.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,002.34 or 1.00468262 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00650060 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.01321662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00117059 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.