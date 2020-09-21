Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LAND. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.70.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $338.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

