GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Hits $5.57 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $209,473.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,982.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.83 or 0.03412874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.02075859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00429761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00859982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00527650 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.