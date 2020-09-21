Goldcoin (GLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $267.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $209,496.14 and approximately $267.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00430407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

