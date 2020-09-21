Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.14 ($4.87).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

