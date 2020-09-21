Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $135.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.09.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 664.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 31.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 777,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 185,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 49.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,063,000 after purchasing an additional 370,244 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 9.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.