Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $295.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $295.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB reiterated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $442.15 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The stock has a market cap of $409.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.03 and a 200 day moving average of $222.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

