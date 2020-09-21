GoldMint Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,259.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a market cap of $290,910.69 and $3,259.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00241960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00088941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01409536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00219590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000708 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

