Golem (GNT) Market Cap Achieves $103.02 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $103.02 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Tidex and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00237861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.01407729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00215023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bithumb, Huobi, OOOBTC, Iquant, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, OKEx, DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Mercatox, BitBay, Zebpay, Poloniex, Braziliex, Upbit, Koinex, Liqui, BigONE, BitMart, YoBit, Tidex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Cryptopia, WazirX, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.