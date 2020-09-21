Graybug Vision (GRAY) Plans to Raise $75 Million in September 25th IPO

Graybug Vision (GRAY) expects to raise $75 million in an IPO on Friday, September 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,700,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $306.6 million.

SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler served as the underwriters for the IPO and Needham & Co. and Wedbush PacGrow were co-managers.

Graybug Vision provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Our novel proprietary technologies are designed to release drugs in ocular tissue at a controlled rate for up to 12 months in order to improve patient compliance, reduce healthcare burdens and, ultimately, deliver better clinical outcomes. Our lead product candidate, GB-102, is an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib, a potent inhibitor of neovascular growth and permeability, which are leading causes of retinal disease. We are developing GB-102 as a once-every-six months intravitreal injection for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, or wet AMD, and diabetic macular edema, or DME. We are also using our proprietary technologies to develop GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, or DR, as well as GB-401, an intravitreally injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocking agent prodrug with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma, or POAG. “.

Graybug Vision was founded in 2011 and has 4 employees. The company is located at 275 Shoreline Drive, Suite 450 Redwood City, CA 94065 and can be reached via phone at (650) 487-2800 or on the web at http://www.graybug.com.

