GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.67) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. GRC International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

