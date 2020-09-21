Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GPRE opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,267.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $336,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

