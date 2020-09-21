GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.39 on Thursday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $744.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.