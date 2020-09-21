GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.39 on Thursday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $744.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.