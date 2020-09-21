Grid+ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,210.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Grid+ has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $69,210.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.95 or 0.04365422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

