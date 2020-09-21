Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.93 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003268 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bisq, Coinall and TradeOgre. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000902 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 52,846,500 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bisq, Hotbit, TradeOgre, LBank, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

