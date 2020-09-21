GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded GRUMA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. GRUMA has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn and wheat flour tortillas; tortilla chips; flatbreads, including pita, naan, chapati, pizza bases, and piadina; hearts of palm; rice; wraps, corn and potato chips, and hearts of palm; and breakfast cereals and polenta.

