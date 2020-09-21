Guider (GDR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $31,344.54 and $54.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.81 or 0.04443132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034452 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

