Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

