Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26.

