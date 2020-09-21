Happycoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00651643 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $846.68 or 0.07725361 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000831 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

