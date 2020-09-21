Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) vs. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Critical Contrast

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Green Brick Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Brick Partners $791.66 million 1.16 $58.66 million $1.16 15.58

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Green Brick Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A Green Brick Partners 9.16% 14.82% 8.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harbor Custom Development and Green Brick Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Brick Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Green Brick Partners has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.14%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc. operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business. It owns or controls approximately 8,100 home sites in Dallas, Atlanta, and Vero Beach. The company sells its homes through sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Green Brick Partners, Inc. is based in Plano, Texas.

