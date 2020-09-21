Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Bank of America

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

