Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €87.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €79.55 ($93.59) on Thursday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12 month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.50.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

