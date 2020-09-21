HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

