Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Tops $79.90 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Helium has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00016716 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market cap of $79.90 million and $822,201.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006599 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 49,720,141 coins and its circulating supply is 43,523,508 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.