HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives €41.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.54 ($48.87).

HLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of ETR HLE traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €44.14 ($51.93). The stock had a trading volume of 110,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is €41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.