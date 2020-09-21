HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 14,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.32.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

