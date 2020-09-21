HEROcoin Trading Down 22.5% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $342,210.18 and $2,786.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00241293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00088798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.01408633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00220520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

