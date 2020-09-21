HEX Trading Up 64.8% This Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $1.96 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00087890 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00115456 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041816 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000476 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008418 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 340,152,849,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,108,573,167 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

