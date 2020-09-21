Hive Price Down 1.3% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Hive has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $55.79 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000171 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001255 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00101773 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,773,096 coins and its circulating supply is 313,402,891 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

