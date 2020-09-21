HL Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $2.09 on Thursday. HL Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.