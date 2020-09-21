Holo 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.43 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $89.56 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, ABCC and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00240388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00088492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.01409337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00221293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,455,921,223 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, WazirX, IDEX, Binance, Liqui, OOOBTC, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.