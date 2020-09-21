HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 17th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €91.00 ($107.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a 52 week high of €96.30 ($113.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €87.08 and a 200-day moving average of €64.26.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

